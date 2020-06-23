ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s weeks-long battle over the 2021 budget ended Monday, just days before it takes effect and after weeks of squabbling that divided the City Council.
The 7-0 vote belied tensions that mounted recently over whether the city could afford a pay raise for employees that was scheduled to go into effect in April under the 2020 budget. That raise was shelved in March by Mayor Jim Gilvin due to an uncertain economy brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
But Gilvin revived the pay raise last month in his proposed 2021 budget by introducing a one-time employee “bonus” of $1 million that would compensate for the canceled pay raise without obligating the city to establish new base salaries.
That plan was defeated in a 4-3 vote June 1, spurring the mayor to take his case to local news outlets and social media. His campaign generated a flood of emails to council members who voted down the item. Some of the emails accused the four council members of abandoning police and fire employees.
Salary increases return
But, in a turnaround Monday, the four council members who originally opposed the mayor’s proposal went one better.
Councilman Jason Binder introduced a new plan that includes retroactive merit pay increases for employees from April through June and on into the new budget cycle.
All totaled, the pay hikes are estimated to cost the city about $1.25 million.
Binder, along with council members Karen Richard, Ben Burnett and Donald Mitchell, had argued earlier that they were uncomfortable with merit pay hikes until the city had a better picture of how tax revenues shape up for the coming year.
The issue came to a head at the June 16 council meeting when a group of residents, including a current police officer, spoke in favor of restoring the pay hikes the mayor had proposed.
On Monday, some council members took the opportunity to protest the way the mayor handled negotiating the budget process.
Officials criticize mayor
Councilman Donald Mitchell called the mayor’s portrayal a “lie” at Monday’s meeting.
“I want you to know the truth,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t cut your salary in April. That was done by the mayor, and it was also done by senior management. The council was not consulted on that.”
Mitchell said there isn’t one council member who doesn’t respect the work of first responders and the entire city staff.
Councilman Burnett had his own axe to grind.
“I take things like last Monday personally; there’s no two ways about it,” Burnett said, adding that the safety and security of residents is paramount to him. He said plumbing the depths of the budget to secure the raises took time, but it was necessary during a potential financial crisis.
“Just because we say, ‘not now,’ doesn’t mean ‘no,’” he said, addressing city employees.
Salary study also funded
In addition to the 3 percent merit pay hike, Binder’s amendment to the budget also funds completion of a compensation study that will put employee pay and benefits on par with other jurisdictions.
“I am thankful that we could finally reach a unanimous decision to amend the mayor’s original budget,” Binder said after the vote. He said he is especially grateful to Mitchell, Burnett and Richard for upholding “their fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers.”
“They had the fortitude to wait until the requested information was finally provided to us last week,” Binder said. “Otherwise, it would have been unnecessarily costly during this uncertain time.”
In his remarks to the council, Gilvin said he was satisfied that the intent of his original proposal had been met.
“I’m glad we’ve come to something we can all agree on,” he said. “It doesn’t always happen, especially in an environment where there are so many moving parts. But I also appreciate the people who reached out to the people who reached out to us to make sure that we understood that public safety is our top priority as a community.”
The 2021 budget calls for total spending of $140 million. Of that total, about half — $72.2 million — is budgeted for the general fund which pays for the city’s day-to-day operations. General fund spending is down by 2 percent from the 2020 budget.
The adopted budget is available on the city’s website, alpharetta.ga.us.
