ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A group of residents petitioned the Alpharetta City Council June 15 to restore funding for an employee pay increase that was canceled in April amid budget concerns created by the COVID-19 crisis.
The merit pay increase, which would have totaled $1 million annually, had been funded under the current 2020 budget, but it was withheld because of fears that the city might face revenue shortfalls in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
In his original 2021 budget proposal brought before the council last month, Mayor Jim Gilvin included money for a one-time employee “bonus” of $1 million that would compensate for the canceled pay raise but not obligate the city in establishing new base salaries. Gilvin argued that the economic landscape had cleared enough by May to accommodate the spending, but the majority of the council disagreed.
In a 4-3 vote, the council majority argued that any employee pay hike should wait at least until late summer, when property tax and sales tax revenues could be better tracked. They also argued that a pay boost right now, even in the form of a bonus, would fly in the face of the economic reality of a statewide unemployment rate of nearly 12 percent.
The majority, which includes council members Jason Binder, Ben Burnett, Karen Richard and Donald Mitchell, also point out that money for a pay raise is available within the proposed 2021 budget, and it can be allocated once the city establishes that its tax revenues are stable.
But a handful of residents spoke up to challenge them.
Edward Kujawski told council members that, while he has been able to work from home during the pandemic, many city employees — particularly emergency personnel — have not.
“I think their heroism in just being able to show up for work every day is very indicative of who we’ve hired to take those positions,” Kujawski said. “I ask that you give them the same priority that they’ve given us.”
D.C. Aiken, a former member of the City Council who served during the recession of 2007-2010, said Alpharetta has weathered economic storms in the past by guarding its greatest asset — its employees.
“When we talk about cutting budgets, what we’re talking about in this city is we’re talking about cutting people,” he said. “We can’t afford that, because let me tell you, the best part about this city is our employees.”
When faced with a bleak economic outlook during the recession, Aiken said the City Council delayed merit pay increases and awarded one-time bonuses, similar to what the mayor had proposed for this crisis.
Johnathan Hickel, an officer with the Alpharetta Police Department, said he recognizes the financial impacts the pandemic has had on the city’s finances. At the same time, he added, Alpharetta’s ability to grow and thrive as one of the safest, most economically sound municipalities in the state is a testament to its employees and the support they receive from residents.
“What I’ve come to realize in the last 23 years of living in Alpharetta is that good, bad or indifferent, the citizens of Alpharetta have been treated to and expect an exceptional level of service from all city departments, which is 100 percent the result of our fantastic employees,” Hickel said.
By rescinding the merit pay increase early this spring, the city failed to bring employees up to par with surrounding cities, he said.
“Not only did you cut them off at the knees, you then knocked the wind out from their sails by taking away the merit increase,” Hickel said.
The City Council will hold one more public hearing on the 2021 budget on June 22. Following the hearing, council members will cast a final vote on the document.
The budget plan is available on the city’s website, alpharetta.ga.us.
