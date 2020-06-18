ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta is studying a plan geared to generate job growth along its once vibrant North Point corridor.
Economic Development Manager Matthew Thomas told members of the City Council Monday that establishing an opportunity zone for the area could spur economic activity along the corridor, which has faced growing challenges since the opening of Avalon in 2014 and downtown’s City Center in 2018.
Over the past few years, North Point, which zoomed into prosperity in the 1990s with the opening of North Point Mall, has seen a number of retail stores close their doors.
Alpharetta established its first and only opportunity zone in 2013 at Windward Parkway and Westside Parkway. Today, it is home to Fiserv and a handful of other employers.
Approved through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, an opportunity zone provides qualifying employers the highest tax credit available through the state — $3,500 per created job with a minimum of two jobs. The tax credit can be used against a company’s state income tax and for withholding tax liability.
Thomas said what makes opportunity zones unique is that the tax credits are available to any business, including retail.
To establish an opportunity zone, the city must define an area that meets certain criteria.
First, it must lie within or be near an area with 15 percent or greater pervasive poverty.
Second, the area must establish that it is underdeveloped, having higher vacancy rates, fewer building permits or business licenses than in other parts of the city.
General distress is a third criteria used to define an opportunity zone. The term applies to other adverse conditions that might include high unemployment, higher incidents of crime or code enforcement actions, and abandoned or dilapidated buildings.
A final criterion deals with what the state defines as a “slum area.” The term applies to an area whose general conditions endanger life as a fire or safety hazard.
Thomas said the first step in creating an opportunity zone will be for the city to hold a public hearing on the initiative and create an Urban Redevelopment Plan that provides cities and counties the power to rehabilitate, conserve or redevelop blighted areas.
Alpharetta already has a head start on the revitalization process.
In 2017, the Atlanta Regional Commission awarded a $125,000 grant to launch a Livable Centers Initiative study as a means of transforming the area into a walkable economic ecosystem.
A year later, the owner of North Point Mall announced plans to construct a mixed-use development on the site of the abandoned Sears property that will include 325 apartments, three restaurants, walking trails and green space amenities.
Then, late last year, the city established a tax allocation district for the North Point area that will provide future funding for infrastructure improvements by diverting a portion of future property tax collections.
Estimates compiled for the city by Bleakly Advisory Group show the district could receive anywhere from $65-$88 million in funding for these improvements over 25 years if the county and school district consent to be a part of the TAD.
Alpharetta City Councilman Dan Merkel said he has spoken to the Governor’s Office about the opportunity zone application and likened it to a grant application. He said there may be competition from other cities with properties that have suffered through economic strife similar to that of the North Point corridor.
“You do all you can — there’s no guarantee, and they don’t always have to tell you why if it doesn’t work,” Merkel said. “I am fully in favor of pursuing this option.”
