Local support: Alpharetta Chamber, Visitors Bureau team up for October's Restaurant Month

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau to announce Alpharetta Restaurant Month for the month of October.
The joint effort was launched as a way to support local businesses and contribute to local charities.
The event offers 20 percent discounts to more than 40 popular restaurants throughout the city with the purchase of a $30 Alpharetta Restaurant Month (ARM) dining card. Participating restaurants include BurgerFi, 2B Whole Gluten-Free Bakery, Butcher & Brew, South Main Kitchen, Grouchy’s New York Deli, and more.
“The vibrant city of Alpharetta is filled with some of the best restaurants in the state,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This ARM program brings awareness to our restaurants and how vital they are to the fabric of our community. It also provides a way for patrons to support these businesses and their teams that are working hard to bring us our favorite dishes every day.”
With the dining card, residents can enjoy the discount for any of their food bills at participating locations for the rest of the month. The flat discount on food allows the restaurants to offer more delicious options without having to create a specialized menu for customers. The event also enables them to receive a higher volume of marketing and promotional attention.
Alpharetta Chamber President and CEO Deborah Lanham said the program will provide a boost for some of the businesses hit hardest.
When COVID-19 slammed into North Fulton in mid-March, local restaurant and food business owners stared into the face of a serious survival threat. Some restauranteurs saw all that, plus a way to give back to the community.
“COVID has been incredibly challenging to all business on a variety of levels, and restaurants have really been hit hard for obvious reasons; lack of opportunity for people to gather, share food, sip their favorite drinks at the bar,” she said. “That is why we extended to a month-long program and encourage people to revisit those experiences in a safe environment.”
One of the biggest incentives for participants is the contributions each purchase makes for some of Alpharetta’s renowned charities. For each ARM dining card sold, a portion of the proceeds benefits the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry and the Meals on Wheels Program of Senior Services North Fulton.
The coronavirus recession is being called a “she-cession,” because women are being hit hardest, both with their livelihood and their lives. In this ongoing series, reporter Tiffany Griffith examines efforts by the female workforce to survive the virus and the recession.
“I’ve been out speaking to these restaurants and I’m here to tell you that these owners and managers have the safety of the public and their employees as their highest priority,” said Melody Cookson, Member Services coordinator for the chamber. “I’m also aware of the extraordinary efforts these businesses have gone through in the last six months to pivot with conditions or fight to return to business. This is a beneficial program for both the establishments and the patrons, and we hope it will be a show of support both ways.”
The pandemic has done local business few favors. Many have used this time to change the way they operate in order to keep afloat. The city recognizes these efforts and strives to continue finding new ways like these to best serve their businesses and residents.
“At a time our community has faced so many challenges, Restaurant Month offers folks terrific money-saving discounts, helps reinvigorate restaurants’ business, and is an invitation to enjoy the broad range of restaurant hospitality our community has been blessed with,” BurgerFi Owner Ron Altman said.
Dining cards can be mailed or picked up at the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce office at 5755 North Point Parkway, Suite 4. For more information, visit www.AlpharettaChamber.com.
