ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Municipal Court has cancelled all hearings scheduled for the week of Dec. 14 after an employee was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

City officials said Friday the infected employee works in an area of the court in which she does not interact with members of the public.

Per the City of Alpharetta’s policies and protocols, all Alpharetta Municipal Court employees who were exposed to the infected employee will quarantine at home for 14 days.

“Fortunately, we had only three dates remaining this year during which Court was to be in session, so we can easily reschedule those hearings,” said Brooke Lappin, director of Alpharetta Municipal Court Services. “It is still an inconvenience to those impacted, but our primary concern must always be ensuring the safety of the public and those working in the court.”

Because some Court employees were on vacation and not exposed to the infected employee, the offices of the Alpharetta Municipal Court were scheduled to reopen for telephone and online services Dec. 14. There will not, however, be sufficient staff available to run hearings or operate the office for in-person service.

-       Patrick Fox

