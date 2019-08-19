ALPHARETTA, Ga. — You can get a sneak peek at some of the area’s newest innovators Aug. 23 at the annual Alpharetta Business Association Business Expo at the Atlanta Marriott Hotel Alpharetta.
The fair, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature some 80 exhibitors, including unique businesses, new technology, a LinkedIn workshop, drawings, giveaways and food. Admission is free. The Atlanta Marriott Hotel Alpharetta is at 5750 Windward Parkway.
“Attendees at this year’s expo can expect to see dozens of exhibitors as well as the latest technology start-ups from Tech Alpharetta,” said Peg Hussing, Alpharetta Business Association president. “New this year is a LinkedIn workshop featuring ‘The LinkedIn Guy’ Gregg Burkhalter who will explain the process of building your brand both in person and online.”
The LinkedIn workshop runs from 11:15 a.m. to noon and is free to attend.
One of the most touted events at the expo happens before the official opening.
The 2019 Tech Showcase will feature three startups from Tech Alpharetta. Beginning at 9 a.m., each startup will provide a brief overview of their technology and explain how it can serve the public or other businesses. The presentations will be judged by a group of established tech entrepreneurs who will offer advice on how to take each idea to the next level. One of the tech startups is OctoGifts conceived by 13-year-old Sebastian Flores who invented a working candy dispenser and gift card combination.
