ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta has begun channeling some of the $2.8 million in federal COVID relief aid it is receiving to assist residents in need.

At its Oct. 19 meeting, the City Council voted to set aside $280,000 of the money to launch a Vulnerable Population Grant Program to assist local families suffering hardship as a result of the pandemic. The grants will be awarded to nonprofit agencies best qualified to render aid.

The measure passed on a 6-1 vote.

Funding through the grant can be used to reimburse eligible expenses incurred in the wake of the pandemic by an established and qualified not-for-profit. Eligible expenses include providing direct assistance to Alpharetta residents who have lost employment or who have been financially hindered by reduced working hours since March 27, 2020. Grant money is also available to help a vulnerable population that has suffered additional burdens because of the COVID pandemic.

The focus of the program will be overdue rent and mortgage assistance, and help with costs of utilities, food, childcare, distance learning or other unforeseen needs.

“For months we have wanted to do something to provide support to Alpharetta residents who are facing unprecedented hardship because of the pandemic,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “Now that Fulton County has finally released to the cities the federal CARES Act monies we should have had all along, we have the financial ability to do that.”

Alpharetta was one of 13 cities that petitioned Fulton County for a larger share of the $104 million it received in federal CARES Act money in March. The county had originally proposed distributing a total of $2.5 million to the cities. It upped the allotment to $25 million in September after the cities threatened to take their argument to court.

Under the Vulnerable Population Grant Program, the Alpharetta plan is to have existing local nonprofits apply to the city for the grant money on the premise that they are best equipped to identify and verify families and individuals eligible for the aid.

Councilman Ben Burnett, who cast the lone dissent on the measure, said there are plenty of good things that will happen with the money, but he objects to turning over responsibility to any organization outside the direct control of elected officials.

“I struggle as a fiduciary of this city to delegate that authority to anybody.” Burnett said, “And I will never in a million years be in the business of power subsidies, rent subsidies and mortgage assistance.”

But Councilman John Hipes said the city is incorporating a system of checks and balances to ensure the money is going to the right people, a population, he added, that Congress identified as requiring assistance.

Grant applications are available through the city’s website, alpharetta.ga.us/.

In a related matter, the City Council also committed $50,000 of the CARES Act funding to the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau to fund a campaign through Expedia to promote the city as a destination site. City officials said the local hotel market has borne a lot of the brunt from the pandemic, and reviving business and tourism is essential in keeping the sector running.

The remainder of the city’s CARES Act money, about $2.3 million, will be placed in unallocated capital expense for uses determined by the City Council at a later date.