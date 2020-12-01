ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City Council members approved a draft plan designed to shepherd travelers along the Alpha Loop through the struggling North Point commercial district.
The plan carries a hefty price tag at more than $20 million, but city leaders said at a Nov. 30 council meeting that it may be just what North Point needs to recover from years of economic decline.
No one was ready to commit to the full range of proposals in the study, but council members said they want to focus on the parts can be implemented with the limited funding available during trying economic times.
The Alpha Loop consists of two ringed trails. Work on the 5.5-mile outer loop — running from downtown east to Avalon, then south to Northwinds — has yet to begin. But the 3.3-mile inner loop is well underway.
Over the past three years, Alpharetta has poured much of its economic attention to reviving the North Point District, which at one time was a retail darling of the region. The area has suffered successive store closures since the advent of mega developments like Avalon and City Center.
Acknowledging a struggling economy, city officials say they are interested in targeting any money for the Alpha Loop where it will do the most good.
“As Alpharetta, when we do things, we’re going to do them right, so obviously, we cannot do this plan,” Councilman Jason Binder said. “But, what part can we execute and do it in the quality that we expect?”
Right now, the general consensus appears to be concentrated on the area near Encore Parkway and North Point Parkway, where pedestrians could cross Ga. 400 and be within shouting distance of the wildly popular Big Creek Greenway.
Plans call for the Alpha Loop trail along Encore Parkway to cross North Point Parkway, using separate pedestrian and bicycle crossings. The path would continue east, possibly into a small “gateway park” to tie into the trailhead for the Big Creek Greenway. Cost of this portion of connectivity is estimated at around $1.45 million.
Efforts to revive North Point have been gaining steam.
Earlier this year, the city established a tax allocation district to help channel a portion of future tax dollars into reviving the area. A tax allocation district, or TAD, is not a new tax. But it does allow a portion of future property taxes generated within a certain area to be set aside and used for improvements like sidewalks and parks within that area.
Estimates compiled for the city by Bleakly Advisory Group show the district could generate anywhere from $65-$88 million in funding for these improvements over 25 years if the county and school district consent to be a part of the plan.
The city has adopted the proposal but has yet to formally request participation from Fulton County government and the Fulton County School District.
Right now, the area within the district generates over $1 billion in retail sales and pays out more than $10 million in property taxes to the city, county and school district annually, said Gary Mongeon, senior vice president with Bleakly.
Just within the past two years, there have been a few sparks signaling a revived interest in the North Point area.
Brookfield Properties is in the process of transforming the vacated area around the old Sears store at the mall into a new mixed-use development with retail and office space, plus some 300 apartments. The entire development will include a ringed multi-use trail with small parks.
Not far away on Lakeview Parkway, TPA Group’s 360 Tech Village is preparing to pull permits to begin work on a major development on a 62-acre tract. The development calls for close to 250 apartments and 60 townhomes, along with more than 31,000 square feet of retail/restaurant, and 630,080 square feet of office use — more than two-thirds of it new.
Even with that, some city leaders feel an urgency to gain more momentum.
“Plans are fabulous, but hope is not a strategy,” Councilman Ben Burnett said. “It is time to figure out what we want to do and how we want to move forward and pick the projects we need to do because it’s not getting more valuable over there.”
