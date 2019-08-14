ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival returns to downtown Alpharetta for its seventh year, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 to 12.
The free festival will showcase more than 20 musicians performing on seven outdoor and indoor stages. This year’s festival will feature headliners G. Love & Special Sauce and Maggie Rose. Fans may also enjoy food from local restaurants and food trucks at the festival.
The event will feature multiple stages across the downtown landscape including main stages on Milton Avenue, at The Green and a special venue inside Alpharetta City Hall. Additional music stages are being sponsored and hosted by Ceviche, Citizen Soul and Central City Tavern, which opens in late August.
The festival will feature Maggie Rose on Friday night performing songs such as “Change the Whole Thing,” “Love Me More” and “Pull You Through.” Rose’s sound draws influence from rock, soul, rhythm and blues, and gospel.
Saturday night, the festival will showcase G. Love & Special Sauce performing their songs “Sunday Vibe,” “Baby’s Got Sauce” and “Blues Music. The band is celebrating its 25th year together and has released 15 records, featuring a blend of delta blues, hip hop, funk, rock and roll, and jazz.
Additional artists performing include Matt Mayes, Great Peacock, Sam Burchfield, Channing Wilson, Banditos, The Josephines, Josh Roberts & The Hinges, Parker Gispert, Mermaid Motor Lounge, Book Club, The Haraway Brothers, Bradley Cole Smith, Ben Chapman, Mike Killeen, Chris Canterbury, Wesley Cook, Baily Ingle, Cat Ridgeway, Greg Fortune, Josh & Leslie Roberts and more to be announced.
For details on the 2019 Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival, visit wireandwoodalpharetta.com.
