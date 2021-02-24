ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta American Legion Post 201 has announced it has begun accepting applications for its 2021 college scholarship program for graduating high school seniors.

The Legion will award one $1,000 scholarship, the Auxiliary will award three $600 scholarships (one exclusively for a Milton High School student), and the Sons of the American Legion will award four scholarships at $800 each.

Post 201 scholarship applications may be obtained by visiting the post at 201 Wills Road in Alpharetta or by emailing americanlegionalpharetta@gmail.com and putting Scholarship in the subject line.

Auxiliary scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing Judy Lively at jlively@custard.com.

You can get a Sons of the American Legion application by emailing Chris Anderson at canderson@alpharetta.ga.us.

Completed applications must be postmarked by April 15.

