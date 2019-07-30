ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s American Legion Post 201 has installed its new slate of officers for the 2019-2020 program year.
Commander Pete Esker will lead the more than 850 wartime veteran organizations for the second year. In his 34 years of membership in the American Legion, the U.S. Army veteran has held several leadership positions in the organization.
Judy Lively will take over as president of Auxiliary Unit 201. Lively is starting her second consecutive term as the unit’s chief executive.
Derek Garmon was sworn in as commander of the Sons of the American Legion, his 13th consecutive term as presiding officer of the group.
The American Legion is the nation’s largest and oldest military veterans’ organization with more than two million members.
Post 201 is in its 72nd year of service to military veterans and the community.
