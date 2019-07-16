ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta American Legion Post 201 recently awarded five college scholarships to area high school graduates.
The $1,000 scholarships are part of the organization’s tradition of presenting checks to students for outstanding scholarship, extracurricular activities and community service. This year’s honorees are:
• Heather Abler, a graduate of Woodstock High School who will attend Kennesaw State University
• Travis Burns, a graduate of Dunwoody High School who will attend the University of South Alabama
• Faith Wagner, a graduate of Milton High School who will attend the University of Georgia
• Kathryn Leonard, a graduate of Blessed Trinity High School who will attend the University of Alabama
• Liam Kilgore, a graduate of South Forsyth High School who will attend Georgia Southern University
Post Commander Pete Esker congratulated the students on behalf of the 800 wartime members. For the first time, applicants this year were required to write an essay on the subject “Patriotism and Citizenship – What America Means to Me.”
Esker said the students chosen for the scholarship had a mature understanding of the subject matter and conveyed it in a clear and concise manner.
