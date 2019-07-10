ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a Norcross man June 25 after he contacted an undercover officer to sell MDMA and LSD.
The man contacted the undercover officer over social media. He used the app “Wickr Me,” which deletes conversations and notifies users if a screenshot is taken, to finalize a deal.
Police stopped the man when he arrived to sell the narcotics. The man denied having any narcotics in his car, but a K-9 found three packages with 24 MDMA pills, 24 LSD paper tabs and 12 LSD gummies.
The man, identified as 48-year-old Robert Brian Welchel of Norcross, was arrested on two charges of possession of a Schedule I substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
