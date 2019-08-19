ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Rucker Road, a major link in Alpharetta’s east-west mobility, is now open to thru traffic.
City officials announced the opening Aug. 12, just in time for the start of school.
This marks the second consecutive summer the highly traveled two-lane road has been closed for major upgrades. In both cases, Alpharetta Public Works timed the closures to coincide with school dismissal in May and complete a share of the work in time to reopen the road at the start of the next school year.
“Our promise to Alpharetta residents was for Rucker Road to be open in time to handle school traffic when Fulton County students return to the classroom on Aug. 12,” said Pete Sewczwicz, Alpharetta Public Works Director. “We will deliver on that promise, and we are happy to say the construction activity that has been most impactful to our residents along the corridor is over.”
The $18.5 million roadway improvement project, which covers about two miles running from Wills Road west to Houze Road, is being funded primarily by a bond Alpharetta voters approved in 2016. Improvements include replacement of two bridges — one just east of Ferncreek Drive and the other west of Harris Road — and constructing roundabouts at Charlotte Drive and Fairfax Drive.
Closing the road to allow almost eight weeks of uninterrupted work over the past two years helped the city complete the project in about the half the time, Sewczwicz said
There will still be periodic lane closures throughout the coming months, but those will occur between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to avoid peak commute periods.
Sewczwicz said that while temporary striping is in place for now, crews will return in a couple of months, after the asphalt has cured, to apply the final topcoat and the permanent thermoplastic striping. Motorists should expect some lane closures associated with that work and the completion of work on sidewalks along the corridor, he said.
The roadway had to be reconstructed down to the red clay, an element of the project that helped drive up the cost, said James Drinkard, Alpharetta assistant city administrator.
“We literally had to take the road down to the dirt and build from scratch,” Drinkard said, adding that the stretch had been part of the city’s acquisition of property from Fulton County back in 2004.
Expense and inconvenience aside, the Rucker Road project established a precedent for city planning that continues to serve as a template today, Drinkard said.
Alpharetta began planning for the upgrade in late 2012, then held three public input sessions in February 2013. The following month, the city collected all the responses and presented them at a public forum to ensure it was following residents’ guidance. Character surveys were sent out and conceptual designs were presented in the ensuing months.
Then, with a rough outline in hand, the city included the project for funding as part of the $52 million parks and transportation bond referendum in 2016.
Alpharetta City Councilman Jason Binder, who lives just off Rucker Road, said the planning process pre-dates his time on the council, but it reflects the general sentiment of residents along the route.
“It’s a lot easier now to get in and out of my neighborhood, and the roundabouts have improved the flow of traffic,” he said.
