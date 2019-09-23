ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
OFFICE BUILDOUT FOR CODE ENFORCEMENT AT CITY HALL
ITB #20-006
The City of Alpharetta (City) is accepting bids for OFFICE BUILDOUT FOR CODE ENFORCEMENT AT CITY HALL including, but not limited to, the remodel of a space within the lower level storage area of City Hall for 5 Code Enforcement Officers. The Contractor will be responsible for all aspects of the construction, including MEP plans except the architectural plans. The contractor must file for any local permits required for this project, but the City will waive fees.
The ITB will be available online Thursday, September 26, 2019, at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
A mandatory pre-bid site visit will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 beginning promptly at 9:00 AM at ground level lobby of the Community Development Department at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA.
Receipt of bids will close Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
A Public Bid Opening will be held shortly after the closing of the ITB at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009, Conference Room 240.
For information, please contact Abigail (Abby) Shipp at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.
