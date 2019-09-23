ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
FY 2020 SIDEWALK REPAIR / REPLACEMENT
ITB #20-004
The City of Alpharetta (City) is accepting bids for FY 2020 SIDEWALK REPAIR / REPLACEMENT including, but not limited to, maintaining traffic control measures; removal and installation of concrete sidewalk, handicap ramps, and curb and gutter; haul off and disposal of debris; fine grading; and landscaping; and related work. The location of the work is at various locations within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia. As this is repair and replacement of existing sidewalk panels, no permits are anticipated at this time. All work is to be completed within City-owned right-of way.
The ITB will be available online Thursday, September 26, 2019, at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Receipt of bids will close Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
A Public Bid Opening will be held shortly after the closing of the ITB at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009, Conference Room 240.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.
Advertising Account: 30141100-541420-C1801
Ad Dates: September 26 and October 10, 2019
Commodity Codes:
913-47 Construction, Sidewalk and Driveway, Including Pedestrian and Handicap Ramps
913-82 Maintenance and Repair, Sidewalk and Driveway, Including Removal
Contact: Jill Bazinet
DOAS posting:
