ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
MORRISON PARKWAY SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS
ITB # 20-005
The City of Alpharetta (City) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for the construction of the MORRISON PARKWAY SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS located along Morrison Parkway between Hembree Road and Haynes Bridge Road, within the City of Alpharetta. All anticipated federal, state, and/or local permits required for this project have been obtained. The City Land Disturbance Permit has been obtained. All anticipated rights of way and/or easements required for this project have been obtained. A temporary construction easement has been acquired from 8995 Westside Parkway. Temporary and permanent easements from 1500 Morrison Parkway (Honda) have been executed by Honda and provided electronically. The City is awaiting the delivery of hard copies for execution and recording. This is expected to be complete by the end of September 2019.
The ITB will be available online Thursday, September 26, 2019 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Bids will be due on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
A Public Bid Opening will be held shortly after the closing of the ITB at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009, Conference Room 240.
For information, please contact Stephanie Cochran at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at 678-297-6052 or via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.