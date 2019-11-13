U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) addresses a crowd of more than 100 Monday during a Veterans Day recognition ceremony at American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta. The event also featured keynote remarks from retired Maj. Gen. Arnold Fields of Alpharetta, who stressed the importance of honoring the more than 9 million service men and women who served during the Vietnam War. Since the country’s founding almost 250 years ago, Fields said, not a single generation has been spared the obligation of defending America’s ideals in armed conflict.
