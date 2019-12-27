ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta and Milton declared an impasse in January when officials from both cities failed to hammer out an agreement for reciprocal use of parks for youth sports programs. Those who participate in a recreation or parks program offered by the other city will now have to pay a “non-resident fee” above the regular registration fee for the program. That adds as much as 75 percent to the price, and it may put the cost out of reach for some families.

Park-sharing agreement expires between Milton, Alpharetta ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Youth sports programs in Milton and Alpharetta are coping with a decision …

In May, both cities passed measures to preserve portions of the reciprocal agreement for youths participating in travel teams for a time. Youth sports participants from outside each city would still have to pay higher non-resident fees, but the makeup of the teams can remain similar to those in the past. Both cities require travel teams consist of at least 50 percent residents.

In 2018, Milton residents accounted for 14,300 registrations for Alpharetta-based recreation programs, while 413 Alpharetta residents participated in Milton-based park programs. During that time, the City of Milton paid Alpharetta $453,100 in fees as part of the arrangement. From 2012-17, Milton paid Alpharetta $2.25 million under the memorandum of understanding.

Gwinnett Health, Northside merge

Four years after plans were first announced, Northside Hospital and Gwinnett Health System cleared the final regulatory hurdle toward combining operations in February.

Early in February, the Federal Trade Commission completed its review of the combination and gave its approval to move forward. The combined system became operational by summer 2019.

Northside Hospital is one of Georgia’s leading health care providers with more than 240 locations across the state, including three acute care, state-of-the-art hospitals in Sandy Springs, Cherokee County and Forsyth County.

Gwinnett Health System is nationally recognized, with hospitals in Lawrenceville and Duluth. Additional facilities include the Gwinnett Women’s Pavilion, the Gwinnett Extended Care Center, Glancy Rehabilitation Center, and outpatient health centers including surgical, imaging and physical, occupational and speech therapy facilities.

The merger creates a system with 1,604 in-patient beds, nearly 21,000 employees and 3,500 physicians on staff.

Council blasts local legislators

In late February, Alpharetta officials blasted state legislators for supporting a bill giving utilities greater latitude in deploying fifth-generation wireless equipment in public right of way.

The legislation came months after the city spent weeks and thousands of dollars in legal fees to draft an ordinance that would provide some protections against the industry’s installation of new 5G equipment.

Alpharetta blasts legislators for ‘selling out’ to telecom companies ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials blasted state legislators for supporting a bill that …

“[The legislation] basically shreds everything we did to protect our residents — and the right of way that they own,” Mayor Jim Gilvin said.

The city’s attorney on the issue, Scott Hastey, said the House bill “pretty much” overrides everything the city adopted to protect itself.

Speaker of the House Pro Tem Jan Jones (R-Milton) said it was new federal guidelines that went into effect Jan. 14 that overrode Alpharetta’s ordinance.

State Rep. Chuck Martin (R-Alpharetta) responded to the attack saying he had reached out twice to a City Council member to seek feedback. The council member never got back to him, he said.

Martin also said the House bill was supported by the Georgia Municipal Association, a group that represents the interests of Alpharetta and most cities in Georgia.

Later in 2019, the Alpharetta City Council dissolved their affiliation with the Georgia Municipal Association.

In September, the council officially adopted a new ordinance that provides the telecoms with greater latitude to install the new equipment.

Cost for road projects climb

In April, Alpharetta Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz presented a less-than-rosy update on several of the city’s top projects voters approved for funding in the 2016 transportation sales tax referendum.

Details show that some of the city’s big-ticket items — adding lanes to Old Milton Parkway, for example — may be years in the future.

North Fulton CID has plans to improve transportation ALPHARETTA – Intersection improvements, streetscapes and landscaping are ways commercial pro…

Sewczwicz said increased cost projections have forced some projects to be modified.

Windward Parkway, for example, was originally planned for widening from Ga. 9 east to Union Hill Road. The project was paused for a time to see how improvements along McGinnis Ferry Road to the north would affect traffic flow on Windward. The latest information, Sewczwicz said, is that because of the work on McGinnis Ferry, the Windward widening would not have to include the portion east of North Point Parkway.

However, widening to the west is mounting in expenses. Right of way alone, Sewczwicz said, could cost the entire portion of the TSPLOST funds allotted.

Suit threatens Old Soldiers Day event

The 67th annual Old Soldiers Day Parade came off without a hitch in downtown Alpharetta Aug. 3, despite a controversy that arose days before when a lawsuit was filed against the city for its decision to ban display of the Confederate battle flag in the parade.

The day before the parade was set to begin, a federal judge denied to act on a request from two men seeking to display the Confederate battle flag in Saturday’s Old Soldiers Day Parade in Alpharetta.

Alpharetta pulls funding for Old Soldiers Day Parade ALPHARETTA, Ga. — One of Alpharetta’s largest and longest-running events lost a key sponsor …

The two sought an injunction against the City of Alpharetta for refusing to allow the Roswell Mills Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans from displaying the flag in the annual parade.

In his ruling, Judge William M. Ray II said weighing concerns over safety against the right to free speech requires more than a snap decision. Nevertheless, the judge refused the claim for an injunction, adding that one could be issued in the future.

Alpharetta officials took the hint and voted in December to drop the city’s partnership with the American Legion as a key sponsor for the event.

“It’s a damn shame,” Mayor Jim Gilvin said.

Tag readers approved in school zones

After a debate that sparked more than a little heat, the Alpharetta City Council voted 6-1 Aug. 19 to allow tag readers to be included as part of a system that photographs speeders in school zones.

Contract allows Alpharetta residents to share surveillance data with police ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta has joined a growing number of cities that are linking their lo…

At issue was whether the tag readers constitute a government overreach into the privacy of drivers. Some civil liberty groups have argued the devices allow government to track driving patterns of all citizens and constitute an invasion of privacy unless they are strictly regulated. Law enforcement groups, on the other hand, said the technology provides a useful tool used only to alert police of vehicles associated with criminal activity.

Alpharetta is already in the process of installing license plate readers at three undisclosed sites on public right of way. Police also have a mobile tag reader for use on patrol cars.

City loses battle over interchange

Alpharetta’s campaign to move a proposed express lane interchange on Ga. 400 from Webb Bridge Road to a site farther south died in September.

Alpharetta mayor: Ga. 400 interchange issue is dead in the water ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s campaign to move a proposed express lane interchange on Ga. 4…

Mayor Jim Gilvin dropped the bombshell at the end of the Sept. 23 City Council meeting, announcing that the city’s effort to get the Georgia DOT to alter its plan to place the interchange at Webb Bridge Road never had a chance.

The City Council formally adopted the petition in the wake of fears that the express-lane-only interchange would clog residential roadways already at capacity near Webb Bridge. The council recommended Encore Parkway, located farther south, would be more suitable and would coincide with the city’s efforts to revitalize the area near North Point Mall.

Gilvin reported at the council meeting that he had met with GDOT officials that same day and was told the Encore Parkway option is not being considered.

Voters increase homestead exemption

In November, voters approved two measures that will increase the property tax break for homeowners.

The measure added another $5,000 write-off on the taxable value of owner-occupied homes, increasing the exemption to $45,000, the largest in Metro Atlanta.

Alpharetta voters increase local homestead exemption ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta voters overwhelmingly passed measures Nov. 5 to increase the ho…

Voters also approved a measure eliminating income requirements for seniors to receive additional tax relief on their residential property. The city’s $10,000 senior homestead exemption now applies to all residents 65 and older, regardless of income. The measure received support from 84 percent of voters.

The election also saw Post 6 incumbent Dan Merkel retain his seat over two challengers. Merkel received just over 62 percent of the 3,519 votes cast.

Incumbent Mayor Jim Gilvin and council members Jason Binder and John Hipes ran unopposed, and each collected more than 95 percent of the vote in their respected races.