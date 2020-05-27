Valedictorian — Nikhil Jaganathan will attend Augusta University and enter the Medical Scholars Program. He is the son of Shoba Govindarajan and Venkat Jaganathan.
Nikhil is a National Merit Scholarship finalist, attended the Governor’s Honors Program for Biology, received the Barbara James Award for completing 100 volunteer hours in healthcare, and spent a summer at Stanford University in a surgical skills internship. At AHS, he was a member of the Concert Band/Marching Band, Fulton County Honor Band, and vice president of the National Technical Honors Society.
Salutatorian — Varun Kasibhatla will attend Brown University and major in biochemistry. He is the son of Narasimha Kasibhatla and Priya Patnaik.
Varun is a Phi Beta Kappa Academic Scholar, National Merit Scholar, PAGE Star Student, Chemistry Club president, four-year varsity letter recipient in cross country, and a member of the Alpharetta High School Wind Ensemble.
