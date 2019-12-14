JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Early in the second half of his team’s game against Johns Creek, Alpharetta head coach Rickey Jordan received a text message. It was one of his players, Njeri Lewis, who sent the text.
“I’m on my way,” Lewis wrote.
The sophomore had just finished playing in a soccer game and was rushing to the Johns Creek gymnasium to try and help the Raiders win against one of their top region opponents.
Jordan called a timeout to stall while Lewis made her way to the game. She showed up shortly after and made an instant impact for the Raiders. Later in the game, she made four free throws to give Alpharetta the lead and seal the win.
“We needed everybody,” said Alpharetta head coach Rickey Jordan. “We lost five seniors last year and four seniors the year before that, so we’re reloading. The girls have been growing, and this week we went 3-0 in region play (Pope, Centennial, Alpharetta). I’m just super proud of our girls. They just continue to grow and learn and support each other, and that’s all I can ask for as a coach.”
After scoring just four points in the first quarter, Johns Creek took a 16-14 lead over Alpharetta going into halftime. The Gladiators (6-5, 4-1) got to the free-throw line 14 times in the half and converted on eight of those attempts.
The offense picked up in the third with the teams trading baskets. Alpharetta (8-4, 5-1) claimed a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth.
The Gladiators trailed by two points late in the game when Ahmia Childs went on a quick scoring spree. The senior guard scored seven straight points for Johns Creek, including a 3-pointer, to put the Gladiators ahead by one.
Lewis drove to hoop and drew a foul, sending her to the line for two free throws. She hit both, and Alpharetta took a 47-46 lead with 6.4 seconds remaining.
The Raiders defense forced a turnover seconds later, and Lewis was fouled again. The sophomore went 2-for-2 from the line, giving the Raiders a 49-46 lead.
A last-second heave by Johns Creek fell short, allowing the Raiders to escape with the close win.
Childs finished with 18 points for the Gladiators, and junior Carson Tanguilig added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Simone Lett scored 17 points and pulled in seven rebounds for the Raiders. Lett, Destiny Carr and Mary Grace Durham combined for 20 rebounds, close to the amount Johns Creek had as a team. Lewis, who showed up to the game in the second half, finished with eight points, two rebounds and three assists in limited minutes.
The Raiders continue Region 7-6A play on Jan. 2 against North Atlanta. The Gladiators play Pope and Northview before ringing in the new year.
