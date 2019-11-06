Mayor
Jim Gilvin (I) 3,234 96.59%
Write-ins 114 3.41%
City Council Post 4
John Hipes (I) 3,146 98.1%
Write-ins 61 1.9%
City Council Post 5
Jason Binder (I) 3,146 98.1%
Write-ins 55 1.72%
City Council Post 6
Dan Merkel (I) 2,196 62.4%
C. Martin 764 21.7%
A. Jalloh 550 15.6%
Increase Homestead Exemption
Yes 3,315 91.5%
No 307 8.5%
Senior Homestead Exemption
Yes 3,054 84.7%
No 550 15.3%
