Mayor

Jim Gilvin (I)   3,234  96.59%         

Write-ins              114     3.41%

City Council Post 4

John Hipes (I)  3,146     98.1%

Write-ins                61       1.9%

City Council Post 5

Jason Binder (I) 3,146    98.1%

Write-ins                 55    1.72%

City Council Post 6

Dan Merkel (I)   2,196    62.4%

C. Martin               764    21.7%

A. Jalloh                550    15.6%

Increase Homestead Exemption

Yes                     3,315    91.5%

No                         307      8.5%

Senior Homestead Exemption

Yes                     3,054    84.7%

No                         550    15.3%

