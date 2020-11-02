3 questions for Fulton County Commission (District 2) Candidate Bob Ellis (Incumbent)

Given that distribution of CARES funding nearly had the cities filing legal action in September, what steps should Fulton County take to reduce tensions with its municipalities?
CARES funding provided directly to states and large local governments was designed to put dollars to work in communities to respond to COVID in a way which minimized the impact on citizens, not for local government shortfalls or general expenditures. When Fulton was made one of five direct recipients, along with the state, Fulton quickly executed a countywide COVID response plan.
The core focus of the plan was public health and emergency relief. Fulton’s COVID testing effort has delivered over 23 percent of the state’s testing and is a leading model in the U.S. Through testing, tracing and prevention efforts, Fulton’s cases, test positivity, and deaths on a per capita basis have been significantly lower than the state and similarly profiled metro U.S. counties.
Fulton used its existing network of community providers to put CARES dollars to work to provide emergency relief and services for citizens such as homebound seniors and those whose lives were upended financially by COVID. The Fulton COVID response plan has been highly effective and has benefited the entire county.
Other local governments that were not direct recipients of CARES funding were to receive funding via the state. Unfortunately, well after Fulton activated its plan and expended significant funds, Governor Kemp told metro cities to seek funding from their county and not the state. This unfortunately left cities and the county in an odd situation which led to some short-term tension and unfortunate rhetoric that has since been resolved and now back to solid working relationships.
With so many cities offering residents increased services, do you see Fulton County’s role as a service provider changing in the future?
With Fulton’s population now almost fully municipalized, the county is free to focus more on core county services, and that model allows citizens to be served with stronger traditional city services and stronger county provided services. The services provided by each are different and distinct and governed by a countywide service agreement to prevent duplication.
I don’t foresee material changes as to who provides which services, but instead a continued trend of improved county services that are closer to citizens. Over my tenure in office, I’ve worked to improve services across the county by overhauling areas like mental health services and our county public health department, which is now playing a key role in COVID response.
Additionally, I’ve focused on bringing services closer to the citizens of North Fulton, including multiple new libraries and the Fulton Customer Service center in Alpharetta, one of the busiest government facilities around, and the only location in the state with a combined driver services and tax/tag office allowing one-stop services for citizens.
Looking ahead, the county purchased a large facility off of North Point Parkway, which is presently serving as a large COVID testing site. In the coming years, this site will be transformed into a North Fulton hub which will provide public health services, mental health services, a senior center and a training center serving those with developmental disabilities and the room to bring additional services closer to the doorsteps of north Fulton residents.
Are there measures that can be taken to improve the reliability of property assessments and increase the faith residents have in the process?
The Fulton County Board of Tax Assessors have shown significant improvement since their 2017 tax assessment fiasco in which many received initial assessments, which saw significant increases and which were riddled with errors. I was happy to lead the fight for Fulton taxpayers in getting these assessments rescinded and rolled back to prior year levels as well as successfully taking on the state Department of Revenue in that same fight and winning that battle for taxpayers.
Since that point in time, significant new homestead exemptions have been put in place to protect homeowners from having a large jump in assessed value trigger a corresponding large jump in their tax bill. Additionally, the Tax Assessors have improved their methodology, staff and general quality of property assessments, which has translated into significantly fewer appeals.
I do think that there are additional improvements which can still be made. One, I do not think that the assessors have fully employed technology and modeling in a way which maximizes efficiency, accuracy and credibility of assessments. This is an area that I have continually pushed and will continue to push until we reach that point. Two, I think the assessment and appeal process still has room for greater transparency, such that all property owners feel that they are given a fair shake in the appeal process and that there are clearer explanations as to why a property is assessed and valued at a particular amount.
